Charles City schools share 2022-27 strategic plan

Charles City has a game plan for its schools over the next five years.

The Charles City Community School District presented its five-year strategic plan to community members Tuesday. The presentation was a part of the "Lunch and Learn" gatherings the district is hosting.

"This is literally the tip of the iceberg of what we have going on in our school improvement efforts," Interim Superintendent Anne Lundquist said to attendees.

Lundquist and Director of Academic Services Jennifer Schilling gave an overview of the 2022-27 strategic plan to more than 35 guests. The strategic plan is available to the public on the district website, under the "About Us" tab.

School strategic plans are put together typically on five-year cycles. Each plan looks at learning data, demographics, and programs to form goals in order to improve a district.

One of the first tasks Lundquist had when she was hired was to help form the next strategic plan alongside school board directors and principals. The interim superintendent pointed out some of the goals and revised features in the plan.

Charles City's vision and mission statement received revisions in the new plan. Lundquist said certain words received push back -- like "compassionate" in the vision statement -- but felt necessary to develop well-rounded individuals.

"We have a guiding principle that we believe all students can achieve at high levels, and we are committed to do whatever it takes for that to be the case," said Lundquist.

Charles City's plan consists of annual goals designed to help the school incrementally move toward long-range goals.

The annual goals for 2022-23 center on achievement and equity, culture and climate, and facilities and infrastructure.

Each department and building has its own goals set by an improvement team. All of them have specific academic and culture benchmarks to reach, but they can be adjusted, according to Lundquist. Data collected by the district or provided by the Iowa Department of Education indicate what changes are needed.

"Sometimes we have to change some of the indicators and the measures. Sometimes we find we're heading down a path where we're not seeing the results we need, so we're going to have to take a little bit of a detour," said Lundquist.

The school board will have an opportunity to review those plans starting on Nov. 28, as heads of departments or schools describe the progress they have made.

Lundquist said it may sound like a lot of "bean counting," but planning better prepares educators for the students coming through their schools.

"Every challenge is simply an opportunity to do something better, and that's what continuous improvement is all about," she said.

Schilling, who is new to the district, has two projects that relate to the strategic plan: working within the schools academic goals and overseeing special education services.

Charles City is working to align resources and instruction in order to streamline the district, according to Schilling. The district is going through a math curriculum adoption for grades kindergarten through fifth.

Teachers are also "expanding their toolboxes" with more regularly implemented professional learning communities (PLC), which will aid Charles City's academic goals. Schilling said having PLC leads toward continuous instruction improvement, resulting in student academic growth.

"We're focusing particularly on literacy and math this year with our instructional coaches because those are the two main areas that we are held accountable for with state assessments," said Schilling.

Charles City schools saw improvement in the spring 2022 Iowa Statewide Assessment of Student Progress, taken from third to eleventh grades. According to a handout given at the event, fifth grade scores went up 15.9 percentage points and 10th grade went up six percentage points in math. English language arts scores improved 17.1 percentage points over the last two testing cycles in fifth grade.

"Sometimes we do see dips in certain pockets, but overall we're seeing growth," said Schilling.