Charles City schools seeks input on facility needs

The Charles City Community Schools administration and school board are inviting community members to take a survey focused on high school facility needs and potential solutions.

The needs identified include improvements to systems and finishes in the more than 50-year-old building to upgrade items at the end of their useful life according to a press release. These updates—along with technology upgrades, building accessibility, air conditioning, and spaces that support 21st century learning—have been identified as critical to effective teaching and learning for students now and in the future.

One area of concern is the current heating, ventilation, and air conditioning (HVAC) system which is considered an urgent need in a recent facility assessment.

“Most air handlers we have are original to the building,” said Director of Operations Jerry Mitchell in the release. “They have outlasted their lifespan by many years and you cannot get the parts to fix them anymore.”

A community-driven task force has developed a series of recommended solutions for the Board of Education’s review. Now, the task force is seeking additional input to determine how the district and board can best move forward.

“While the Charles City Community Schools represent a big point of pride in our community, our high school building has a number of facility needs that we must address soon,” said Board President Pat Rottinghaus in the release. “We are asking our community members to provide their input and feedback on how we can best address these needs in a comprehensive and forward-thinking way. We encourage all parents, staff and community members to take our survey and give us their thoughts on these important issues.”

The anonymous survey takes about 7-10 minutes to complete and will be available through the end of the day on Sept. 15. To take the survey online, visit http://www.charlescitysurvey.org.

Community members who have comments or questions about the survey are encouraged to contact Charles City Community Schools Central Services at 641-257-6500 or cccsd@charlescityschools.org.