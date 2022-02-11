Charles City schools see enrollment growth despite housing crunch

Enrollment for the Charles City Community School District is continuing to be healthy and on a positive trend.

According to Superintendent Mike Fisher, the district is up 50 students in their certified enrollment, or kids who live in community, and attend the school. Fisher attributed the growth towards the marketing the district has been promoting.

"The Charles City experience, that is the secret sauce," said Fisher.

Certified enrollment in 2018 was 1,501 students and grew to 1,563 students in 2020. There was a decrease from 2020 to 2021 by eight students. Fisher said being down eight is not something to be concerned with.

"If we were up five or down five, we are breaking even," Fisher said.

Charles City School District has had three straight years of above average kindergarten classes, with the biggest this year at 123 students.

The district had 10 to 15 families tour schools over Christmas break according to Fisher. "It is exciting that people are choosing to come here." Fisher said.

The district is looking like it could continue to grow as more families continue look at moving to Charles City. But the need for housing in the community is a concern for the district since it might stunt enrollment growth.

There is currently a waiting list of over 150 people looking for housing in the community. "They fall in love with our mission and our schools, but it is housing that becomes the issue," said Charles City Communication Director Justin DeVore.

DeVore said in late January that despite 70 new units of housing being built in the area, the number makes only a small dent in the actual needs of the community.

According to a housing-needs study done by Maxfield Research & Consulting during 2019, there is a potential demand for 1,058 new housing units through 2025 in Floyd County.

The Charles City submarket accounts for nearly half of all housing demand, or 706 units, according to the study. Charles City proper has been averaging about six new homes per year and about 22 homes per year in the submarket.

The study found that the current supply meets the demand for short-term, but new lots will need to be platted to meet demands through 2025.

"Our birthrate data is staying the same but if we don't solve the housing issue, we are going to hit a lid," said Fisher.

Fisher said the district hopes to improve open enrollment and that kids choose unique paths of learning. "I feel good and I feel optimistic, but I do feel anxious," said Fisher.

Local speech teams celebrate return of live competition The show has returned to normal for North Iowa speech teams this season.

Abby covers education and entertainment for the Globe Gazette. Follow her on Twitter at @MkayAbby. Email her at Abby.Koch@GlobeGazette.com

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.