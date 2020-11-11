 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Charles City schools release students early due to COVID-19
0 comments
topical alert top story

Charles City schools release students early due to COVID-19

{{featured_button_text}}

It's been a tough start to the school week for the Charles City Community School District.

Charles City Schools logo

The district is dealing with the death of Darla Arends, a special education teacher who was diagnosed with COVID-19 in September and died over the weekend.

Two North Iowa teachers die, one diagnosed with COVID-19

And on Wednesday morning, the district announced on its Facebook page that it would be releasing high school and middle school students at 10:45 a.m. due to a possible COVID-19 case within food service.

"A secondary campus food service employee is potentially positive for COVID and is getting a COVID test," an update said on the district's website. "In an abundance of caution, we dismissed school at the high school and middle school on Wednesday."

The district stated that it did not feel safe serving food until it has confirmation of test results.

Both Lincoln Elementary and Washington Elementary will continue with Wednesday's school day. No practices will be held on Wednesday night and meals were sent home with students when they departed school.

Both Thursday and Friday will count as snow days, according to the district's update, but practices will resume for the high school. Practice is canceled for the rest of the week for middle school athletics.

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}
How to get tested for COVID-19 in Mason City

"We are working to put plans in place to have this be a short-term closure and are trying to get food service operational by Monday," the update said.

Charles City just started a new hybrid learning plan on Tuesday and is dealing with COVID-19 just one day after starting that plan. According to the COVID-19 tracker on the district's website, there are currently 14 active cases within the district and 55 individuals in quarantine.

Floyd County's COVID-19 positive 14-day rolling average sits at 19.1% as of Wednesday at noon.

"We also know conditions continue to show an increasing trend in positive cases in Floyd County," the update said. "Our school family will be using Thursday and Friday to plan for possible future full digital days if this is warranted."

Some school districts around the state of Iowa have altered plans due to rising COVID-19 numbers.

The Iowa Department of Education has granted waivers to 24 school districts in Iowa seeking to switch students to remote learning due to outbreaks of the novel coronavirus.

Department of Education Director Ann Lebo said another three waiver requests are being reviewed and likely would meet the state’s guidance criteria of at least 10 percent student absenteeism and/or a COVID-19 positivity rate above 15 percent in their counties to temporarily move to online instruction.

COMMUNITY MATTERS: Become a member

Reporting from the Lee Des Moines Bureau was included in this story. Gunnar Davis covers education and sports. Reach him via email at Gunnar.Davis@GlobeGazette.com or by phone 641-421-0598.

0 comments

Tags

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

VIDEO: "Stand for the Flag" sculpture dedication

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News