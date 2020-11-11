Charles City schools release students early due to COVID-19

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

"We are working to put plans in place to have this be a short-term closure and are trying to get food service operational by Monday," the update said.

Charles City just started a new hybrid learning plan on Tuesday and is dealing with COVID-19 just one day after starting that plan. According to the COVID-19 tracker on the district's website, there are currently 14 active cases within the district and 55 individuals in quarantine.

Floyd County's COVID-19 positive 14-day rolling average sits at 19.1% as of Wednesday at noon.

"We also know conditions continue to show an increasing trend in positive cases in Floyd County," the update said. "Our school family will be using Thursday and Friday to plan for possible future full digital days if this is warranted."

Some school districts around the state of Iowa have altered plans due to rising COVID-19 numbers.

The Iowa Department of Education has granted waivers to 24 school districts in Iowa seeking to switch students to remote learning due to outbreaks of the novel coronavirus.