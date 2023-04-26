Charles City Community Schools announced Tuesday the hiring of Joseph Carney as principal of Washington Elementary School and Susan Johnson as assistant principal of Charles City High School.

“We are delighted to welcome both Susan Johnson and Joseph Carney to our school district community,” said Supt. Anne Lundquist. “Charles City High School and Washington Elementary School will undoubtedly benefit from the leadership of these two highly talented, driven, and dedicated professionals and administrators. We eagerly anticipate the impact that these leaders will have on our students' success.”

Currently, Carney serves as associate principal of Hansen Elementary School and district-level preschool coordinator in Cedar Falls. In these roles, he has hired, trained, supervised, and evaluated teachers and paraeducators, as well as observed and provided feedback for preschool teachers.

Carney holds a master’s degree in education from the University of Northern Iowa. He previously served as a technology integration coach for grades preK-6 at Aldrich, North Cedar, Orchard Hill, and Southdale Elementary Schools in Cedar Falls.

“I am excited to continue the outstanding work already being done at Washington Elementary. Our families and students can expect caring staff members, high expectations, and a commitment to the success of each and every student. I can't wait to get started,” Carney said.

Johnson currently serves as elementary principal in North Tama Community School District, where she is responsible for the roles of technology director and ethics coordinator, for the district in grades K-12. In addition, Johnson helped develop the district’s emergency procedures plan. Johnson holds a master’s degree in education from the University of Northern Iowa. Previously, she served as an instructional coach in the North Tama.

“It is such a privilege to be joining the Charles City Comets family. As a new member of the team, I look forward to building relationships with those I will be working alongside, learning more about the current programs, and collaborating on the continued support of our students’ academic, social, and emotional growth.”

"I am extremely honored to be selected for the opportunity to serve as assistant principal of Charles City High School,” said Johnson. “I look forward to working with the principal, staff, families, and community members to help students achieve their highest potential. Go Comets!”

Johnson and Carney will begin serving the Charles City Community School District effective July 1.