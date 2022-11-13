Charles City schools heads toward $27 million bond referendum process

The Charles City School Board hopes to ask voters in March to approve a $27 million bond referendum for high school renovations, but the current plan for the work is $3 million over budget.

In May the community received information from Invision Architecture, based in Waterloo, and Estes Construction, which has locations throughout Iowa, about three different options to upgrade or replace the high school. Those options had estimated costs ranging from a low end of $13 million up to nearly $38 million.

The district asked the community to express its preferences in a survey administered by Milwaukee-based Donovan Group in early September. A total of 615 people completed the survey, and the results can be found on the district website.

The plan that the district is looking at calls for revitalizing the high school space to be a more secure and current facility. Charles City is also looking to add a fine arts space, mainly an 800-seat auditorium, for instructional activities.

"The community has given us feedback that they'd really like to see that as a part of the school project," said Director of Finances Evan Marten. "With the feedback that we received through surveys and focus groups, we decided to include that."

The school district can bond for a maximum $27 million. The current proposal must be trimmed a bit to get to that figure.

"When you go to levy for a bond, which would be a debt service levy, we can do one of two questions. Right now we're proposing a $2.70 question," Marten explained. "Based off the current property assessed value in Charles City and $2.70 per $1,000 of assessed value brings us to the bond limit of $27 million."

Evan said the school district gave the architect group it is working with a rundown of everything it would like to see included in the renovations. What the district asked for would cost $3 million more than that $27 million figure, according to Marten.

Cowabunga dudes: Charles City students learn river surfing basics It was all smiles and waves for Charles City High School students Friday.

Focus groups have met to examine what costs can be cut. Marten said the biggest expenses being evaluated are a FEMA-grade auditorium and additions that might be unnecessary, like a school board room.

The Charles City School Board voted 4-1 to proceed toward a $27 million bond referendum at its Oct. 25 meeting. David Schrodt voted no, citing several concerns.

"That number $27 million makes people stop and pause a little bit," Schrodt said at that meeting.

"I have confidence in the architect that they will get to that number," Pat Rottinghaus, school board president, said in late October.

A project's scope first needs to be approved by the board, according to Marten. Putting together the financial language for the bond attorneys would be the next step, known also as petition language.

"Petition language is essentially what the question will be on the ballot, and we have to go petition to put it on a ballot that requires 25% of the previous elections voters," said Marten.

Charles City would need 500 signatures on the petition before filing with the county auditor to put the question on the next available bond referendum vote, March 7. If it makes it on the ballot, the district would need a supermajority of 60% of the voters to approved the $2.70 question to pass the referendum.

"[If the bond is approved], I'll roll it into my certified budget and then the money will start trickling in the following school year — so the 2023-34 school year — and start using that money to complete the project," said Marten.

The project scope for the high school facilities project is on the Nov. 14 agenda for the school board to potentially approve.