The Charles City Community School Board took no action at its meeting Monday night regarding a potential bond that would be put to voters for the purpose of facilities improvements, namely at the high school, built in 1951, and whether to address the district’s need for an updated performance-art space in the same or a separate bond question.

According to Charles City Superintendent Anne Lundquist: “We are currently using Estes Construction to advise us on potential building projects. This support is available to us through our membership with the Iowa Association of School Boards. In addition, the board approved a contract with Invision Architecture to provide guidance on the facility needs at the High School, in collaboration with the Iowa Construction Advocate Team (ICAT)”

Community members from the group Charles City Friends of the Performing Arts has been active since 2021 in their fundraising efforts for a new “first-class, 800-seat, state-of-the-art auditorium for school and community events.”

Four options were before the board for discussion: to create a ballot referendum for the taxpayers of the district either with:

1) One question to cover the entire project

2) Two questions that split the auditorium project from the high school

3) Work with the attorneys to develop a petition that allows the school district to remodel the existing high school gymnasium into an auditorium and build a practice gym/wrestling room.

4) Take no action.

The language in the meeting’s published agenda flustered some members of the committee, including Janiece Bergland, who sits on the school board and has been a contributing member of the Friends of Performing Arts since it was established October 2021, when the school board agreed to a task force to start a capital campaign for a new performing arts center. The fact the group wasn’t consulted about Option 3 “really got me steamed,” said Bergland at the meeting. “If that’s happening, why are we not being included in that discussion?”

Board President Pat Rottinghaus said the item didn’t come from a board member, but a community member who was not identified, and did not take steps to address the board.

The auditorium at the former school building at 500 North Grand Avenue was constructed in 1931 and was sold to private developers in 2021. It will have limited use to the school, according to the committee. Charles City drama and speech departments are currently relegated to staging rehearsals and performances in one of the five gymnasiums, at local churches and at the Charles Theater, but the committee says they deserve their own space.

“A performing arts center is a specialized facility” said Nancy Western in a letter to the board. Western is a retired fine-arts instructor at Charles City who co-chairs the Charles City Friends of the Performing Arts.

“If Charles City turned an old gymnasium into a performing-arts center, we would be ridiculed and snickered at. Most other schools in Iowa that are the size of Charles City, as well as other schools in the NEIC have lovely performing-arts centers.”

The school district has the capacity to levy $26.2 million. The board’s most updated estimate for the two facilities projects are $15-18 million for the high school and $9-10.5 million for the auditorium.

Friends of the Performing Arts is gearing up for their main fundraising effort to seek capital contributions and naming rights for the auditorium to offset the bond, which still has to be approved and scheduled by the board. At press time, the board’s agenda for the next meeting to be held on April 24 was yet not released, but it is expected to include some aspect of the facilities project bond issue being put to a vote.

In other business, the board unanimously approved the 2023-24 Certified Budget, heard new guidelines from the state classification for football districts that factor in students who qualify for free or reduced lunch, approved the 2023 list of graduating seniors, and approved a sharing agreement with Rudd-Rockford-Marble Rock School district for the position of operations manager.

This story has been updated.

