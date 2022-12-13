Charles City School Board tables staffing adjustments after community turns out

After more than 50 speakers ranging from a seventh-grader to a minister decried proposed staffing cuts for more than two hours Monday night, the Charles City school board tabled the item until Jan. 23.

That didn't stop nearly 30 high school students from walking out of classes Tuesday morning in protest.

Close to 100 people filled the high school library to capacity Monday. The agenda contained three proposed staff reduction plans. The board was asked to approve one of the plans for a projected savings of $758,470. Lower enrollment necessitates the reductions, Superintendent Anne Lundquist said.

Charles City residents and students received word of the proposed cuts on Thursday, with all options, including the music department and some proposed cuts to Project Rise, a program that serves high school and middle school students considered at-risk.

"It takes an extensive amount of dedication and effort from our music staff to provide us with the opportunities. With the changes that have been proposed, staff will be stretched too thin and opportunities will be lost," sophomore Kaity Heckers said.

Added senior Anders Haglund: "I understand that if not the music department that another position must vanish. Yet it seems counterintuitive to cut the department which is currently thriving. I pray you understand the position we are in and disappointment that we have."

Lundquist sent an email Friday to all district employees detailing the proposed cuts that was later posted on Facebook.

The options are included:

Lundquist said she wished the reductions were not necessary, but with the drop in enrollment they are.

Charles City's certified enrollment taken in early October showed the district was down 64 students. An audit of last year's report found the district had 18 fewer students than previously reported for 2021-22, taking the total down 18 more students.

Scott Jensen has children who attended Charles City schools. He was one of the first to arrive at the meeting and the first one to speak during public comments. He asked the board to "truly listen" to the crowd and table the item.

"I want you to truly take the time to hear each of those words and look at the passion that they're saying it with. They're going to give you their messages, their personal stories. A lot of the (Project) Rise kids have some personal stories to share," said Jensen. "Your decisions are impacting their very lives and the lives of the generations to come that are going through these programs."

Many of the those who took to the microphone were students.

Music students talked about how a teacher has shaped their lives, helping them find the friendships and support they needed to thrive.

"I've been positively impacted by these teachers, and I couldn't imagine younger grades and future events not having the same experience. Again, it is not the existence of a class, it is a teacher," said senior Sophia Jensen.

Project Rise students, who wore neon green shirts to the meeting, described how their two advisers have helped them to succeed in school.

"They are home and they are family," said junior Mackenzie Zweibohmer.

"Joining this team has taught me many things about my mental journey and maximizes my success. Mrs. (Karleen) Sickman and Mr. (Dan) Caffrey's tough love and guidance has shaped me into the person that I am today, which is a much stronger and reliable version," said sophomore Klaire Kirby.

Several at the meeting asked the board to look at other other options. Former school board director Missy Freund presented a fourth plan, and several other community members spoke in favor of it during their three minutes.

"If we cut the director of academic services, a position that our district clearly can't afford to add yet, cut our high school assistant principal, and if our superintendent agrees to a voluntary pay cut for one year, that equals a total savings around $240,000," said Freund. "That is enough money to save both of our music positions, the English teacher position, and the at-risk coordinator."

Lundquist has a salary of $170,000 and benefits. Jennifer Schilling, curriculum director for the district, a new position for Charles City, has a salary of $100,226.

"We know that we are facing budget cuts. We understand that these are not easy decisions to make, but I would urge you to consider an option that minimizes our senior leadership, currently sitting at 12 people for this district, and keeps teachers where they need to be," said Freund.

Jenna Haglund, a parent and a district social worker, highlighted the community events Charles City students have been a part of in the past few weeks.

"We are ready to fight. (I'm) not just fighting for music, I'm fighting for the kids who are at-risk and who are in music. They deserve a chance as much as much as my children do. I love our children," said Haglund.

District employee and parent Mariah Reh spoke about how her children have grown passionate about music because of their teachers. She highlighted how vocal music teacher Derek Sturtevant had been developing her son's vocal skills despite not being his student. After her statement, Reh handed in her letter of resignation and said she was quitting her job effective immediately.

"They tried wrestling and even at that, they prefer the music department. To make cuts in the music department and not sports, that's not equal in my eyes," said Reh.

The Rev. Tom Barnard, pastor at Trinity United Methodist Church, told the board about a recent student performance at his church and how it was "the best" he has witnessed. He pointed out how the cuts would impact the district in a two-year span, ranging from teacher workloads to a drop in participation.

"Psychologically, emotionally, and educationally, it is critical to provide an outlet for fine arts just like how you provide a terrific outlet with sports," said Barnard.

Charles City Mayor Dean Andrews also made an appearance.

"I think you can tell from the passion that was expressed here tonight; I hope that you consider not voting on this tonight and continue to hear comment before you make a decision," said Andrews.

Lundquist said the reduction options were determined after meeting with the district's leadership team.

"We wanted to make sure we were very, very careful not to take any programs away from students. So following this, what I'm calling an exhaustive review, we made apparent some of our decisions that we would be recommending to the board," said Lundquist.

Lundquist said she doesn't take the staffing situation "lightly." She mentioned "hurtful" comments she has received because of the proposed cuts.

After long discussion, school board director David Schrodt made a motion to table the item. Lundquist said from now until Jan. 23 she will talk with the board about additional options.

"We brought what we believe are the three most plausible, but there are certainly others. There are always other areas that we can improve," said Lundquist.

Students said after the meeting they were happy the item was tabled but still felt frustrated.

"I'm very disappointed in our school board, especially our superintendent," said Banks. "She was talking that people were mocking her. I don't think that was the case. I think it was that she wasn't listening to us."