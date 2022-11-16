Charles City School Board approves superintendent contract for Lundquist

Interim no longer.

After a brief closed session during its Monday night meeting, the Charles City School Board approved a contract for Superintendent Anne Lundquist. She started as interim superintendent July 1.

The contract became effective Nov. 14 and ends June 30, 2023. She will remain at her current salary of $170,000 and benefits.

"I will just have a continuing contract and [the school board] can renew it and offer if they choose in the spring for multiple years," Lundquist explained. "I'm agreeing to accept the contract, and we'll move forward and settle up the details the same time we do all the staff members."

Lundquist stepped into the Charles City interim leadership role after the previous superintendent, Mike Fisher, took an identical job with Oskaloosa Community School District.

A press release noted Lundquist recently served as chief officer of academic services for the Ankeny Community School District, where she led a revision and reintroduction of the district strategic plan and a revised principal evaluation system.

Previously, Lundquist was superintendent of the Red Lake School District in Minnesota and was a special program manager for the Minnesota Department of Education's Regional Centers of Excellence. Lundquist was recently a second-grade teacher at Immaculate Conception Catholic School in Charles City.