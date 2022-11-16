Charles City School Board approves high school facilities project scope

The big pieces are coming together to breathe new life into Charles City High School.

In a 4-1 vote, the Charles City School Board approved the scope of the project to renovate the high school. Approval sets the parameters of the project, like what spaces are included and its estimated cost.

"This is far above a Band-Aid," said Superintendent Anne Lundquist.

In May the community received information from Invision Architecture, based in Waterloo, and Estes Construction, which has locations throughout Iowa, about three different options to upgrade or replace the high school. Those options had estimated costs ranging from a low end of $13 million up to nearly $38 million.

The district asked the community to express its preferences in a survey administered by Milwaukee-based Donovan Group in early September. A total of 615 people completed the survey, and the results can be found on the district website.

"One thing that we heard loud and clear is that there's definitely a perceived need that somethings needs to happen," said Invision architect Brad Leeper on Monday night.

The plan the district is looking at calls for revitalizing the high school space to be a more secure and current facility. Charles City is also looking to add a fine arts space, mainly an 800-seat auditorium, for instructional activities.

The Charles City School District can bond for a maximum of $27 million. Much of the discussion at the Oct. 25 meeting was centered on trimming the cost of the proposal.

"When you go to levy for a bond, which would be a debt service levy, we can do one of two questions. Right now we're proposing a $2.70 question," Director of Finances Evan Marten explained in previous reporting. "Based off the current property assessed value in Charles City and $2.70 per $1,000 of assessed value brings us to the bond limit of $27 million."

Adjustments have been made since the October meeting, where the school board decided in a 4-1 vote to move forward with the bond referendum process. The high end of the project lands just above $27 million and a low end $24 million. Lundquist said the project cannot exceed the high end.

Leeper gave the school board an update on where the project was at Monday night.

"We've come back with a kind of modified plan -- which we're calling the 'revitalize plan' -- and number one, we heard it loud and clear, is value, value, value," said Leeper.

The current plan was displayed to the school board and those in attendance. Leeper walked through the floor plan, adding that adjustments can still be made and much of the existing building is a solid structure to work with.

"We've been challenged to look at this and have no more than $17 a month cost for the average household in Charles City to make these changes. It's really efficient way to do it, and we're accomplishing a lot with that," said Leeper.

The auditorium and a new secured entrance are combined, filtering through the existing office. The new auditorium will be in the same space as the existing one because of the relation to the existing performing arts "circle."

"All that works, works with the new lobby for the auditorium and also doubles as a secure entrance for people coming in," said Leeper.

Part of crafting the plan was finding a way to rethink the circle structures of the high school. Leeper said they would take out the inner wall, which is nonstructural, and leave the columns in place. This will create connections between the classrooms and the resource areas.

Some spaces, like the kitchen, will be expanded and others relocated, like the family consumer science space. There are still minor corrections to be made to the plan.

"This is master planning, and we have a lot of work to do. If we decide as a community this is important, then we've got a lot of work to do working with staff," Leeper said.

"Now we will make small adjustments as if we were building a house. Of course, those all fall within the scope of the parameters and then that allows us that freedom to respond to the needs of our constituents," said Lundquist.

School board director David Schrodt was the no vote on moving forward with the process. The next step will be working on the petition language.