Charles City RAGBRAI committee reveals theme and logo

The Charles City RAGBRAI committee announced their town theme on Friday.

"Viva Charles City" was selected as the theme according to a press release. Viva is used as a term of celebration and connected with the community's anticipation to welcome thousands of cyclists this summer.

RAGBRAI, the Register's Annual Great Bike Ride Across Iowa, is staying overnight in Charles City on July 28. Volunteers has been working to prepare entertainment, food vendors, beverage service, and other accommodations to support the riders.

“We can’t wait to see thousands of Charles City residents and visitors celebrating in our beautiful community overflowing with art, history, and recreational opportunities,” said Hospitality Committee Chair Phoebe Pittman in a statement. “Our logo speaks not only to our vibrant community, but to exciting things to come for Charles City RAGBRAI.”

People can follow the Charles City RAGBRAI Facebook page to see plans to Viva Charles City. Contact Charles City Tourism Coordinator Ginger Williams via email at ginger@charlescitychamber.com, calling 641-228-4234, or messanging through the Viva Charles City RAGBRAI page if you have questions.

Abby covers education and entertainment for the Globe Gazette. Follow her on Twitter at @MkayAbby. Email her at Abby.Koch@GlobeGazette.com

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.