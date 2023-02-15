CHARLES CITY — A Charles City man who made bombs in 2020 has been sentenced to prison on drug and explosives charges.

Judge C.J. Williams sentenced Thomas Jay Downer, 34, to up to 14 years in prison on charges of distribution of methamphetamine, possession of destructive devices and felon in possession of a firearm during a Friday hearing in U.S. District Court in Cedar Rapids.

Following prison, Downer will be on supervised release for five years.

An associate of Downer, 34-year-old Cody Robert Winters, was sentenced to five years in prison for meth charges in connection with the investigation in December.

According to prosecutors, Downer admitted he distributed more than 5 grams of pure methamphetamine on Oct. 27, 2020, and possessed and sold five pipe bombs three days later. The bombs were made of plastic plumbing pipe and included BBs and nails as shrapnel, prosecutors said.

The defense said in a sentencing memo that the bombs appear to have been made "just for fun."

According to police and court records, Charles City police investigated explosions in the city in June 2020 that caused about $2,500 damage to two homes and a vehicle.

Authorities searched Winters’ home on Nov. 13, 2020, and found a .223-caliber Diamondback AR-15 rifle and a 12-gauge Mossberg shotgun. Downer was found with a 9mm Taurus TH9C handgun when they searched his home that same day, records indicate.

The case was prosecuted by Assistant U.S. Attorney Patrick Reinert and investigated by Iowa Division of Narcotics Enforcement and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives.

