Charles City Lions Club to celebrate 100th anniversary, memorial dedication

The Charles City Lions Club will soon celebrate its hundredth anniversary.

To celebrate, a ceremony will be held at Central Park in downtown Charles City at the newly remodeled flagpole memorial on Monday, May 3 at 11 a.m.

The flagpole memorial was originally established by the Charles City Woman's Club in 1969 to honor 13 people who were killed by the F5 tornado that occurred on May 15, 1968. The Lions Club cooperated with the Charles City Woman's Club to rebuild the memorial in fall 2020 and designate it as their "Century Project." It will be dedicated at the anniversary ceremony.

All Lions Club members across North Iowa are invited to attend, as well as anyone who is interested in the service club's work in the Charles City community.

The event will have a rain date of May 4 at the same time and place.

More information will be shared at the dedication ceremony and anniversary celebration.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0