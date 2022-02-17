Charles City improv duo comes "full circle" with all-state nomination

Things have come full circle for improv duo Griffin Franksain and Christian Howe.

The seniors are a part of the Charles City High School speech team and have been performing together since their freshman year. Their performance at the state speech competition earned them an All-State Nomination and the opportunity to perform at the All-State Speech Festival on Feb. 19 in Ames.

"I was glad that if (the state performance) was our last improv together, it was good enough that we enjoyed it," said Howe.

Improv groups, typically between two to five performers, are challenged with a prompt, and are given two minutes to organize a five-minute performance. Franksain and Howe improv scene about washing windows while being stuck on the 54th floor of a building earned them the nomination.

"We had a straight man who wasn't scared of heights and then me, who was scared of heights," said Franksain. "A lot of the jokes were surrounded on how we need a way to get down but can't get down and I'm freaking out the entire time. He's trying to calm me down and then at the end, we had him throw me off."

Charles City speech sponsor Michelle Grob said Franksain and Howe had the crowd laughing the Franksain's character was demonstrating how to use a squeegee. "Griffin came around Christian, almost like the pottery scene in 'Ghost' and then said 'now up and down,'" said Grob, while recreating the squeegee motion.

This is not the first time that Franksain and Howe have been nominated for the All-State Performance. The two were part of a trio during their freshman year and received a nomination. But because of the academic ineligibility of the third member of the group, they were unable to perform in Ames.

This is the first year that Franksain and Howe have been performing as a duo.

"We know what our strengths and weaknesses are. We know the structure of our plot lines. It's just having to get used to not having a third person," said Howe.

Franksain and Howe said they've done enough improv together at this point where they have a good idea of what the other person is going to do. "I saw Griffin backing up like this," said Howe while recreating the scene, "and I'm like 'oh, I'm going to take the opportunity.'"

"We sort of read each other's minds in that moment," said Franksain. "Like 'this is what we are going to do in this moment.'"

After four years of performing, the duo said it has strengthened their friendship. "We've become a lot closer because of it," Franksain said. "You have to rely on each other in some ways and for us, a lot of our improv warmups have been us just messing around and making each other laugh."

Saturday will be the last improv performance of the year. Both Howe and Franksain said they think earning the All-State banner would be cool, but one last chance to perform means even more to them.

"Just like anything else, like whether it be a sports or musical thing, you create friendships through that," said Howe. "No matter what, you are still growing in your friendships, whether you win or lose. For me, to conclude like this is (coming) full circle. It means so much."

