Charles City High School announces prom court

The Charles City High School announced the 2022 prom court on Wednesday.
The prom court is: Kaylee Anderson, Madi Johnson, Gea Calpito, Brinn Lahr, Lilly Houck, Calvin Hanson, Jose Hernandez, Jermaine Dizon, Jalil Jones, Clayton Rand.
Charles City prom is on April 23. Doors open for Grand March is at 3 p.m. in Comet Gymnasium. Grand March starts at 4 p.m. and admission is $2, which will go towards prom.
