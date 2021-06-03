Charles City 'Foster Grandparent' retires at age 96 after 30 years of service

The release also included effusive praise from St. John's current preschool director Whittney Franke.

"We can’t even tell you how many little hands and feet she’s helped paint or trace or cut out," Franke was quoted. "She brought countless smiles and laughs to our preschoolers' faces. She was always on the floor playing with the kids (even at age 96). Thank you, Grandma, on behalf of all the people you’ve touched here at SJCP including the staff over the last 30 years. Happy Retirement!"

According to Lantz's release, Schmidt was the longest-serving grandparent in the program and was recognized for that service by the AmeriCorps Seniors Professional Network. The local chapter also honored Schmidt with a deluge of cards and flowers.

"We hope she enjoys her retirement and knows no one can ever replace her in our hearts," Lantz wrote.

Foster Grandparents is a national organization that has been running in some form or fashion since 1965.