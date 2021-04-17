Charles City Foster Grandparent Program holds first in-person meeting, in over a year, in Mason City

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

According to the release from Lantz, infection prevention nurse Kim Overbeck told the members about how important it is to do routine handwashing and "reminded everyone to wash front and back of their hands while scrubbing under their nails."

As for the book, which is entitled 'Help for Billy,' Lantz wrote that the discussion on the work was beneficial in learning about children who need extra help and why it is that they behave in certain ways. "Whether it is behavioral issues or just a needing someone to help with the hard homework, children can flourish in the daycare centers and classrooms with a Foster Grandparent who cares about them and wants to listen to the child," Lantz wrote.

When Mason City Police Department Lieutenant Michael Lillquist spoke to the group, Lantz recapped that he told members that around 43% of the elderly are targets for scams.

"Advice given to the Grandparents was to be careful and if it sounds too good to be true, hang up right away, never send money and never give account numbers," Lantz wrote.