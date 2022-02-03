Charles City fire damages multi-family building

The Charles City Fire Department spent five hours battling a blaze at a multi-family home on Wednesday night.

Firefighters were called to the home at 701 Milwaukee St. at 9:05 p.m., according to a press release issued by the fire department Thursday morning.

When they got there, smoke was billowing from a second-story apartment in the six-unit building. Charles City Police officers and firefighters evacuated the building and the next firefighters to arrive attempted to attack the fire from within. Heavy smoke and fire conditions as well as some indications on the exterior of the building led the fire commander on the scene to pull the firefighters from inside the building and attempt to battle it from the outside, according to the release.

Nearby Calvary Baptist Church opened its doors to responders so they could warm up against the sub-zero temperatures will fighting the fire.

One person was taken to the Floyd County Medical Center for possible smoke inhalation injuries.

One apartment and the attic area were severely damaged by fire and much of the rest of the building was damaged by water. The fire remains under investigation by CCFD investigators, and does not appear to be suspicious in nature.

About 40 CCFD firefighters responded to the scene and stayed at the location until 2:30 a.m. They were aided by the Charles City Police Department, Floyd County Sheriff’s Office, AMR Ambulance, Floyd County Emergency Management, Colwell Fire Department, Floyd Fire Department, Nashua Fire Department, Marble Rock Fire Department, Floyd County Search and Rescue, American Red Cross, Charles City Water Department, Charles City Street Department, and MidAmerican Energy.

