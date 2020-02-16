Charles City FFA: 18 members head to Nebraska for flood cleanup

It has been a busy past year for the Charles City FFA. Members have traveled the country, taken part in leadership events, competed in many different contests, and served our community. Here are some of the highlights of the past year:
Eighteen members of the Charles City FFA traveled to Schulyer, Nebraska, to help Drew Wolfe and his family clean up their family farm after the devastating floods this past spring. Many of the members who went said that this was the best experience of their high school careers. Service is a key part of the FFA, and when members give up their weekend to help others they are truly living to serve.
The Iowa FFA offers 32 different career development events (contests) for members to participate in. The Charles City FFA took part in 24 of the events. The events range from leadership events like mock parliamentary procedure and extemporaneous speaking to contests on career skills like livestock judging and food science. Some results of the year at state competition were fourth place in food science, fourth place in parliamentary procedure, seventh place in ag mechanics, and 10th place in marketing plan.
The Charles City FFA has 11 members earning their Iowa FFA Degree this year, which is the highest honor the State of Iowa can bestow on its members. To earn the degree members need to earn and invest $1,500 in the supervised agricultural experience, have 400 unpaid hours of work, or a combination of the two. The members who earned their degree are Cassie Debower, Jacie Wink, Bronson Forsyth, Lynn Hoeft, Anna Krumwiede, Lauren Connell, Max Deeter, Nathan Shultz, Marissa Daniels, Blake Frascht and Laurie Hart.
One other highlight of the year is always the county and state fair. Charles City FFA had 53 members exhibiting projects at the Floyd County Fair and 23 members exhibited at the Iowa State Fair. Members exhibit everything from livestock to wood projects to photography. The Charles City has another big year planned and we can’t wait to share next year's success with you!