Charles City crash sends one to hospital

A two-vehicle crash in Charles City late Sunday night resulted in one person being taken to hospital.

At 11:50 p.m. Sunday night, a 2014 Chevy Malibu struck a 2001 Harley Davidson motorcycle at the corner of Fifth Avenue and E Street.

The driver of the Malibu, Isabelle Worrall, 23, was heading westbound on Fifth Avenue and failed to yield for the stop sign at the intersection. The motorcyclist, Danny Pattschull, 67, was traveling southbound when struck by Worrall.

Pattschull was ejected from the motorcycle and transported by ambulance to Floyd County Medical Center for his injuries.

Abby covers education and public safety for the Globe Gazette. Follow her on Twitter at @MkayAbby. Email her at Abby.Koch@GlobeGazette.com

