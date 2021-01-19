Charles City Council looking to approve multimillion-dollar, 70-unit assisted living facility

According to Charles City Administrator Steven Diers, the project has been in development for about 15 months. What spurred it on, in part, was survey data.

"We did a housing needs assessment in the spring of 2019 and the housing needs assessment we had stated a need for housing across the board but specifically senior housing," Diers said. This past November saw a groundbreaking on a $5.5 million housing development in Charles City that will have 24 units (18 duplexes and 6 single family) available.

Diers said that he thinks when the project is done, it will offer a number of things to residents in Charles City and to people looking to move to the area.

"It gives us a nice option for citizens looking to move out of their home and move into a senior care facility. It gives them an option to do that and stay in Charles City and then, in turn, it opens up those homes to other families," Diers said. "(We can) grow our number of residents that live in Charles City."

In October 2020, construction began on a 56-unit Birkwood Village in Toledo, Iowa also developed by Holtkamp.