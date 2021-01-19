Charles City Council looking to approve multimillion-dollar, 70-unit assisted living facility

When Tuesday night's Charles City Council meeting comes to an end, the city may have a development agreement in place for a new assisted living center.
The council is considering a plan with Birkwood Village to build an 83-unit facility, along 11th Street and South Main Street and east of Floyd County Medical Center, that will include memory care, which is geared toward patients with Alzheimer's disease or dementia, and nursing. At present, that area is used for agriculture.
As for total costs, the estimate from the city through the developer Mark Holtkamp is for $13 million. The city does not have any hard costs associated with the work since it's being done on a site directly adjacent to municipal utilities. At this time, the plan for the development is to complete the project no later than the end of 2022.
To help facilitate the project, the proposal calls for a 100% tax rebate over 10 years, which the city noted in a recent council packet, would generate between $1.7 million and $2 million in eligible taxes for rebate.
The agreement found in the city's Jan. 13 meeting also spells that the developer "agrees to establish and maintain not less than 30 full-time employment positions" or "full-time equivalent employment positions" for operations on the property.
According to Charles City Administrator Steven Diers, the project has been in development for about 15 months. What spurred it on, in part, was survey data.
"We did a housing needs assessment in the spring of 2019 and the housing needs assessment we had stated a need for housing across the board but specifically senior housing," Diers said. This past November saw a groundbreaking on a $5.5 million housing development in Charles City that will have 24 units (18 duplexes and 6 single family) available.
Diers said that he thinks when the project is done, it will offer a number of things to residents in Charles City and to people looking to move to the area.
"It gives us a nice option for citizens looking to move out of their home and move into a senior care facility. It gives them an option to do that and stay in Charles City and then, in turn, it opens up those homes to other families," Diers said. "(We can) grow our number of residents that live in Charles City."
In October 2020, construction began on a 56-unit Birkwood Village in Toledo, Iowa also developed by Holtkamp.
A Facebook post from the Kansas City firm Rosemann & Associates, which provided architectural and and structural engineering services on the project, acknowledged that the plan for Birkwood Village of Toledo is to "bring new senior living options to underserved smaller Iowa communities, allowing longtime residents the opportunity to continue to live in the towns and cities in which they have come to know and love."
