Charles City Council approves salary changes for police department

Some sizable changes are in store for the Charles City Police Department.
Monday night, the five-person Charles City Council unanimously approved a resolution to change salaries for police lieutenant and captain positions and to approve a tentative collective bargaining agreement between Teamsters Local Union 238 Police Department employees and the city.
"We value our police force quite a bit," Charles City Mayor Dean Andrews said after the vote.
Council Member Jerry Joerger expressed support as well but with an acknowledgment added in. "I understand the reason for it and we’re in a precarious position," he said. "(But) John Q taxpayer has to pay for this."
Andrews acknowledged the future costs as did City Administrator Steve Diers who said that the changes will add about $167,000 to the city's budget in a year. Council Member DeLaine Freeseman wanted to know what, if anything, that increase could mean for incentives for other departments.
"I don’t see it to be as big of a concern," Diers said.
The rough terms of the deal feature: an immediate $2 pay increase for all certified officers, step-ups in pay after an eighth and tenth year of service, a 5% pay increase by 2022, a 30-mile radius for residency with a $2,000 stipend for living within city limits and a $5,000 signing bonus paid over three years. The lieutenant position would go up to $80,560 a year and captain to $85,560.
At the meeting, Freeseman raised the possibility of including language to sunset the stipend in the future.
"(The) stipend isn’t something we thought of lightly," Charles City Police Chief Hugh Anderson later said.
The resolution comes less than a week after a work session for the council where Diers said that Charles City would have difficulties with recruiting new officers and retaining current ones given the changes that Mason City recently approved.
In July, the Mason City Council greenlit wage increases and a new recruitment strategy for the Mason City Police Department that bumped starting pay to $28.50 per hour with a $3.50 per hour increase for existing sworn staff and a two-year labor contract extension to provide a 3% wage increase in each year.
On August 2, Charles City Mayor Dean Andrews swore in Officer Derek Miller to the Charles City Police Department, which includes more than a dozen maintained officers as well as seven reserve positions and eight civilian positions. However, the department does still have open slots.
Other business to tend to
At the Monday night event, the council also held a public hearing to discuss an application with the North Iowa Area Council of Governments (NIACOG) which will work to procure a Community Develop Block Grant to help fund the construction of a larger clear well at the water treatment plant.
Per NIACOG Local Assistant Director Chris Diggins, the work includes construction of a million gallon well. If ultimately approved, the grant would cover about $600,000 of the overall project costs. That application has a due date of October 1.
