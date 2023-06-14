The Rottinghaus family of Charles City is taking matters into its own hands to help address the affordable housing crisis on a local level.

Carlinda Limited Partnership, a local partnership consisting of siblings Carolyn Debo, Lindsay Larson, David Rottinghaus and their father, Paul Rottinghaus. held a groundbreaking ceremony Friday for a nine-unit townhouse development in northwestern Charles City dubbed "Sherman Creek."

"There's a national crisis for housing, and it's not just on the coasts...rural America has somewhat of an affordable housing crisis," said David Rottinghaus.

Nestled along the confluence of the Cedar River and its small tributary from which the project takes its name, the development is located along the scenic Charley Western Recreational Trail, Wildwood Public Golf Course and is a short walk to and from downtown Charles City.

The units will feature three bedrooms and two-and-a-half baths, packaged into just under 1800 square feet of livable space with an additional full, unfinished basement with room to add a fourth bedroom and a third full bathroom. It also includes a two-stall garage.

“Our goal is to enhance the residential landscape of Charles City and contribute to its growth and prosperity. Our commitment to this project represents the dedication to creating a sustainable community and fostering long-term relationships with the residents, the professionals our local businesses employ and the surrounding community,” said Rottinghaus.

According to a press release, the townhouses will boast a range of amenities. From large, spacious interiors to premium finishes, residents can expect a high standard of craftsmanship and attention to detail. Each unit will offer ample living space for growing families and provide an environment conducive to relaxation and entertainment. "[Our goal is to] offer comfortable and modern living options, catering to families and individuals seeking a high-quality lifestyle," Rottinghaus said.

Construction has begun, and all nine units are available for pre-sale or lease.

"We have businesses here who provide employment for professionals recruited from all around the world. They work here, but choose to live in other [adjacent] communities by choice and by necessity, because we don't have housing available for them," said Rottinghaus at the groundbreaking ceremony.

Utilizing local contractors is paramount to Carlinda's mission. Along with McDonald Construction out of Cedar Falls, TJ Service, Denny's Cabinet Shop, Otto's Oasis and Kamm Excavating are just some of the businesses partnering with Carlinda on Sherman Creek. “It’s always a great deal when we can help grow local businesses with investments like this,” Rottinghaus added.

Delaine Freeseman, who sits on the Charles City Council and serves as a Chamber ambassador, attended the groundbreaking and was excited to see the project kick off.

"I think its fantastic that the Rottinghaus family is willing to take this opportunity and initiative to do a project like this here in Charles City. We're no different than any place else, we need housing of this caliber and type," Freeseman said.

"It's one small piece of a large puzzle...if we find success with this project, we hope to inspire others and take on more projects like this." said Rottinghaus.