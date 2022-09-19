Charles City CAPS students 'penned' for professionalism accomplishment

A firm handshake, business attire, and the ability to thrive in a professional setting are all part of being a successful employee.

Charles City High School students who participate in CAPS, Center for Professional Studies, were honored Friday with a penning ceremony at Zoetis. The reception marked the completion of the first level of professionalism in the program.

“When they go into the classroom, the teacher is going to speak and they going to do whatever it is that they are assigned when it’s due. Pulling them out of that setting and putting them in a real professional setting is a completely new experience for them that is preparing them,” said Cedar Valley CAPS Director Amy Baker.

To get to the ceremony, students had to accomplish an array of professional development and training exercises for around five weeks. Elevator pitches, dressing professionally, and leadership training are a sliver of what they had to complete.

“You have to be a self-driven learner. You have to push yourself and drive yourself. I am here as your instructor to guide you along the way, but some of it you just got to go with it. That’s kind of our on-boarding process,” said CAPS instructor Tammy Wheeler.

For the rest of the semester students will be associates with several Charles City businesses. Each of them will work on one or two large projects for that organization.

"Me and my associate Claire Girkin are going to start off with the Coaches vs. Cancer project that we want to do. We're planning to set up a few games, a few t-shirts, and activities for the kids," said senior Nora Hruska.

"I'm also doing (the project) with another associate, including Gabe Rogstad. One project that we know we're going to do is for Christmas in Central Park, where we're going to be figuring out a design so the poles that they put up don't freeze up like they did last year," said junior Clayton Wright. "Another one that we're hoping to do is for the Floyd County Museum for the children's nostalgia exhibit."

Using CAPS notebooks, each student keeps track of their progress and "creating a purpose" for themselves, according to Wheeler. She added her roles is meant to be more of a guide for the CAPS students.

"I am not the expert on the projects, but I am your instructor and I can instruct you, I can show you, and I can guide you how to find the answers," Wheeler said.

This is the first year Charles City has had CAPS, brought to the district by Wheeler. She had done the program at her last school and convinced high school Principal Bryan Jurrens to bring it to the district. Wheeler shared details about CAPS with the community, resulting in many asking how they could assist.

Zoetis, an animal health company, reached out to Wheeler about allowing CAPS as an off-site learning facility. The space has been used over the past several weeks for onboarding and as professional learning workspace.

Hruska and Wright said the program has aided them in their future professional careers.

"A class and opportunity like this would be a shame to miss out on," said Hruska.

Baker said durable skills like collaboration and problem-solving are what employers look for when hiring. By being a part of CAPS, students have the opportunity to develop those skills.

"Sometimes they are going to stumble, and that is okay, but that's real life and how do we recover from that," said Baker.

"From the first time I met them until now, it's been a little over a month, I can see leadership development already," said interim Superintendent Anne Lundquist. "They need to rely on themselves, their partnerships, and their relationships with their clients. That is, to me, true leadership and problem solving in the most authentic way."