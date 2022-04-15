Charles City Arts Center showing student talent

From acrylic to ceramics, there is a vast array of student art on display at the Charles City Arts Center.

The Charles City High School Art Show is on display at the Charles City Art Show from April 5 to April 30. The show features over 50 students and is the first showing for student artists since 2019 due to COVID-19.

"A lot of these kids you see on the athletic field and you see on the drama stage and everywhere else. It's neat to see when people walk through, when they realize they can do this too," said Charles City art teacher Tia McInroy.

McInroy and fellow art teacher Brian Bohlen selected the pieces that are featured in the show. McInroy, who teaches two dimensional (2D) art, Bohlen, who teaches three dimentionsional (3D) art, occasionally check in with each other to make sure a piece is "show worthy."

McInroy said she hopes the show inspires the eighth graders that they can one day create work like the current high school students. She added that this show passes on the tradition of creating high standard work.

"I've been doing this for 15 years and I'm still impressed. I'm still impressed by what they come up with and the skill that they have and just they talent that they have," said McInroy.

Tino Tamayo's two piece pot

Senior Tino Tamayo's featured piece in the art show is a two piece pot, which was awarded Best of Show.

The piece is a fairly large ceramic piece that Tamayo constructed on a pottery wheel. Natural colors are featured on the ceramic that leads the eye up through mixing of glazes, which is a coating put on pottery and gives a piece color.

Tamayo says he had to be patient during the process to keep the clay at an appropriate moisture level. If the piece dried up too much, Tamayo would of had to start the process over again. He added he tried a variety of glazes to see what would work best with his piece.

"Almost every time (this) glaze comes out, it looks really good," said Tamayo. "That's when I decided to go with that one when I put it on my pot."

Tamayo's inspiration for the piece came from seeing another two piece pot in the art room, left behind by a previous student. Seeing that piece gave Tamayo the motivation to create his own.

"Ever since I've been in pottery, I've told Bohlen that I want to make a two piece," said Tamayo. "He said last year I'd be able to this year and then I just grabbed the clay and went with it."

Online videos and Tamayo's friend helped him figure out how to center the clay, part of the process on a pottery wheel where the clay doesn't move if a person's hand were to touch the top or sides. Tamayo said centering the clay was a challenge for him.

Tamayo said he received positive feedback from his peers about the pot. His final piece has inspired him to make more two piece pots or a bigger challenge: a four piece pot.

"It's just a really big accomplishment to me because I've been wanting to make one for so long and how it finally turned out was just awesome," said Tamayo.

After high school, Tamayo says he would love to continue doing ceramics in the future and make a side living out of it.

"I think everybody should try ceramics at least one time in their life," Tamayo said.

Janila Toney's oil pastel portrait

Junior Janila Toney's piece is a portrait of woman and was awarded first place in 2D.

The portrait is of a Black woman with pink flowers in her hair, drawn in oil pastels. The background is an assortment of newspaper clippings that are torn apart.

Toney said the piece is to symbolize Black beauty and the women in her life, particularly her grandmother and mother.

"Black women today, I feel, doesn't get a lot of love or any support in today's world or society with what they have been through," said Toney.

Toney challenged herself with the materials that she used, particularly in the medium of oil pastels. She said she typically uses charcoal for a majority of her work and usually avoids color.

"It really is what you are practicing a lot and learning how to use blending techniques. You have to flow with how you would blend it," said Toney.

The junior artist said her approach with art is capturing realism and a "colorful feel." She explained she wanted people to walk away from her work with a meaning they come up with.

"A lot of people said (the portrait) was truly inspiring for them," Toney said. "Some people have gotten the message out of it like 'wow, this truly shows the beauty in Black women today.' A lot of them are really hapy or proud of my artwork and how far I have come."

Toney's takeaways from the portrait was that taking time with her piece, she will get results that she believes in. Her next piece is a mural for the high school, which is using a lot color and blending techniques according to Toney.

Toney is thinking about using her artwork for her selected college major after high school, which she is thinking a business entrepreneurship to own her own business.

"Never give up on your artwork. Even if you think it's not turning out well to keep trying for it, even if it's not what you want it to turn out to be," said Toney. "You can always try again."

