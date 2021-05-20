Charles City announces Fourth of July entertainment plans

Charles City's Fourth of July celebration is back.

The days-long festivities will begin Friday, July 2 with "Kids Day" in Charles City's Central Park. Registration opens at 10 a.m. at the band shell with "goody bags" to be given to the first 500 registered.

The Kids Parade begins at 10:30 a.m. with prizes for participants ages 12 and younger. Free activities will be held in Central Park until noon.

At 3 p.m. on Friday, the Charles City Area Chamber of Commerce will host a number of activities and events in the park, including a synthetic ice rink that will stick around throughout the weekend and pony rides until 8 p.m.

The DJ Street Dance begins at 5 p.m. with a hot dog eating contest at 5:30 p.m. and more entertainment to follow.

Since July 4 falls on a Sunday this year, "several traditional July 4 events are being moved up a day so as not to conflict with church activites," a release from the Charles City Chamber of Commerce said.

The Firecracker 5K race, the Independence Day Parade and activities held in Central Park after the parade will take place Saturday, July 3.