Charles City 2021 prom court, plans announced

Charles City High School's prom is on, and the 2021 prom court has been announced.

Prom night will take place on Saturday, April 24. Masks will be required for both participants and audience members at the grand march and dance.

Floyd County Public Health was consulted in the planning for prom, according to a release from Charles City High School.

Schedule:

April 24

6:30 p.m.: Doors open for grand march at Comet Gymnasium (1200 1st Avenue)

7:00 p.m.: Students line up for grand march

7:30 p.m.: Grand march (admission $1, with proceeds to go toward prom)

The dance will follow the grand march and last until midnight.

April 25

Midnight - 4 a.m.: Post-prom at Comet Gym (1200 1st Avenue)

Post-prom events will include food and beverages, games, a hypnotist beginning at 2:30 a.m., raffles and a live auction. Post-prom is coordeinated by parents and supported by community members and local businesses.

