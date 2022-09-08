Changing Mason City flood plain maps will be costly

Possible changes in flood plain maps could cost 90 homeowners in two Mason City neighborhoods thousands of dollars a year.

Two more public hearings will be held to consider adopting the new maps at the next two City Council meetings Sept. 20 and Oct. 4.

The city must update its ordinance concerning the maps to comply with Iowa Department of Natural Resources and Federal Emergency Management Agency requirements.

"The two neighborhoods that are going to be the most impacted by this are going to be the homes on South Carolina Terrace and Eastbrooke neighborhood," said Planning and Zoning Manager Tricia Sandahl. "We have about 15 houses along South Carolina Terrace that are going to be mapped into our regulated flood plain, and then almost 75 dwelling units in Eastbrooke neighborhood that are going to mapped into our regulated flood plain."

The city began working with the DNR and FEMA on new Flood Insurance Rate Maps (FIRMs) and a new Flood Insurance Study (FIS) two years ago. The new maps become effective Dec. 15, and the city must adopt new FIRMs before that date, according to a memorandum from Sandahl.

The city participates in the National Flood Insurance Program, and prior to the adoption date Mason City is required to amend existing flood plain regulations to incorporate the new maps and any additional requirements.

If the ordinance is not adopted by the December date, Mason City would be suspended from the National Flood Insurance Program. That would bar property owners from buying flood flood insurance and cause difficulty for buyers trying to purchase a home in the flood plain. Mason City would also be ineligible for disaster assistance in case of a flood.

"We've been working with DNR and FEMA to get the word out about those changes so that people are aware of them and they are not caught off guard when their mortgage company notifies them that they have to have flood insurance," said Sandahl.

Third Ward Councilmember Joshua Masson asked Sandahl what the economic impact would be for those who now have to buy flood insurance. She said she isn't sure because FEMA has changed the way it establishes the rates and works on a model designed for the coasts.

But she gave the example of a $250,000 home within the flood plain.

"I talked to a real estate agent last week who had a client who ended getting caught up in a house that was getting mapped into the flood plain. Their estimate for that house on Jamestown Road was probably anywhere from $4,000 to $7,000 a year," said Sandahl.

Her comment drew gasps from some in attendance.

Second Ward Councilmember Will Symonds questioned if the diversion ditch in Eastbrooke was accounted for in FEMA's maps. Sandahl said no, since it reroutes water north of St. Augustine Court and into the creek.

"The biggest factor that causes flooding out in Eastbrooke is the size of the bridge on Highway 122," said Sandahl. "If the DOT put a larger bridge underneath that, it would eliminate a lot of the flooding problems in that neighborhood."