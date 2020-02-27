CG Public health: What to know about the coronavirus

CG Public Health is advising residents about what they can do now to prepare for the potential spread of the novel coronavirus known as COVID-19.

To date, no one in Iowa has tested positive for COVID-19.

"Since the start of this outbreak, CG Public Health has worked closely with the Iowa Department of Public Health (IDPH) to monitor potential cases of COVID-19," said CG Public Health Director Brian Hanft. "We have and will continue to meet with our local response partners like Cerro Gordo County Emergency Management, Mason City Fire Department, and MercyOne North Iowa, to be ready in case the virus does come to Iowa."

A person can prevent the spread of all viruses, including the flu and the coronavirus, by covering coughs and sneezes with a tissue or their upper arm/elbow, clean your hands frequently with soap and water, and stay home when feeling ill.