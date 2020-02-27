CG Public health: What to know about the coronavirus

CG Public Health is advising residents about what they can do now to prepare for the potential spread of the novel coronavirus known as COVID-19.
To date, no one in Iowa has tested positive for COVID-19.
"Since the start of this outbreak, CG Public Health has worked closely with the Iowa Department of Public Health (IDPH) to monitor potential cases of COVID-19," said CG Public Health Director Brian Hanft. "We have and will continue to meet with our local response partners like Cerro Gordo County Emergency Management, Mason City Fire Department, and MercyOne North Iowa, to be ready in case the virus does come to Iowa."
A person can prevent the spread of all viruses, including the flu and the coronavirus, by covering coughs and sneezes with a tissue or their upper arm/elbow, clean your hands frequently with soap and water, and stay home when feeling ill.
The CDC is not recommending general face mask use. Residents should prepare for the potential of COVID-19 in the same way they prepare for severe weather or other events that could disrupt their normal routine. This includes making a plan and discussing it with your family. What would you do if you could not go to work or school because of illness? What if your daycare provider was ill? How would you get your medications or groceries if you were ill? These are all questions to consider.
A list of what you can do to be prepared is located on the Cerro Gordo County Department of Public Health website at www.cghealth.com.
Symptoms of the COVID-19 in people who have been exposed can include fever, cough, and shortness of breath. The symptoms may appear in as few as two days or as long as 14 days after exposure.
CG Public Health will be continuing to monitor and provide updates as the situation changes.