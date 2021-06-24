CG Public Health to offer free HIV testing

CG Public Health will be recognizing National HIV Testing Day by offering free, confidential HIV tests on Monday, June 28, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

"HIV testing is completed by a simple finger poke with results available in 60 seconds," a release from CG Public Health said.

Each test recipient on Monday will also receive a $10 gift card for Hy-Vee.

Testing will only be available by appointment and slot are limited; to schedule an appointment, call 641-421-9300.

“HIV is spread when an HIV-infected person’s body fluids such as blood, semen, vaginal secretions, or breast milk enter another person’s bloodstream,” said Sam Severson, RN disease prevention specialist at CG Public Health. “The most common way people are infected with HIV is by having unprotected vaginal, anal, or oral sex or sharing needles.”

According to CG Public Health an estimated 462 Iowans could be living with HIV who have yet to be diagnosed. "The expansion of HIV testing coupled with pre-exposure prophylaxis (PrEP) programs and condom distribution services may help in reaching other undiagnosed people living in Iowa and continue to slow transmission of HIV in the state," the release stated.