CG Public Health to hold walk-in COVID-19 vaccination clinic

This Saturday, May 8, from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m., CG Public Health will hold a walk-in COVID-19 vaccination clinic for those ages 18 and up.

No appointment needs to be made ahead of time. The vaccine is free and no ID is needed.

All vaccines offered will be Moderna; both first and second doses will be offered. If seeking your second dose, you need to have received Moderna for your first dose, you must have reached or elapsed the 28-day period following your first dose, and you will need to bring your vaccine record card.

The walk-in vaccination clinic will be held at the old Sears building, which is located at 1720 S Federal Ave. in Mason City.