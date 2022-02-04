CG Public Health Receives $1.3 million grant

CG Public Health announced this week that it received a $1.3 million grant to protect families from home health and safety hazards.

"The base of the grant is about maintaining our old housing, especially for our older residents," Jenna Heiar, healthy homes program coordinator with Cerro Gordo Public Health, said.

The grant is awarded by the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD), with the incentive of focusing on housing related hazards that can cause disease and injury.

The county will be using the funds to create a program designed to improve home safety for people who may struggle to make the required home improvements on their own.

Specifically, the funding will be used to help improve safety in the homes of people over the age of 65, or people who are disabled. The program is also only for those who fall below 80% of the median income of county residents, according to Heiar.

"We have data to show that Cerro Gordo County residents struggle with basic needs in regards to housing, and we also know that a fair amount of our residents struggle with poverty," Heiar said. "Combining those two, we know there is a lot of need for our residents."

Heiar explained that around one-third of the housing stock of the county is over 70 years old, and if older homes like those aren't maintained, it could lead to dangerous living conditions.

"We have a very old housing stock here in Cerro Gordo County," Heiar said.

In this program, the county will be offering plumbing and electrical work, radon mitigation implementation, pest control and elimination of fall hazards from homes.

The grant funding will be available to the county over the next three and a half years, and the county hoping to begin program sometime in the spring of this year.

Heiar reported there is already a lot of interest in the program from county residents, with an interest list started by CG Public Health already getting a hefty amount of feedback.

"This is really quite invaluable funding," Heiar said. "With how much time people are spending in their homes, it's even more critical that our homes are safe."

Heiar encourages those interested in the program to call CG Public Health for more information on how to get involved.

Zachary Dupont covers politics and business development for the Globe Gazette. You can reach him at 641-421-0533 or zachary.dupont@globegazette.com. Follow Zachary on Twitter at @ZachNDupont

