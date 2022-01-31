CG public Health Receives $1.3 million grant

Cerro Gordo Public Health is receiving a big financial boost to help protect home safety.

The Cerro Gordo Public Health Department announced on Monday that it had received a $1.3 million grant to protect families from home health and safety hazards.

The grant is awarded by the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD), with the incentive of focusing on housing related hazards that can cause disease and injury.

"This additional funding will provide necessary home repairs that keep individuals and families in Cerro Gordo County safe," Jenna Heiar, HUD Program Director and Healthy Homes Program Coordinator, said via press release. "With the additional time being spent in our homes, our home’s health has never been this critical."

Funding from the grant will be used to fix hazards in homes 65 years or older. The grant will last over the next three and a half years.

Zachary Dupont covers politics and business development for the Globe Gazette. You can reach him at 641-421-0533 or zachary.dupont@globegazette.com. Follow Zachary on Twitter at @ZachNDupont

