CG Public Health progressing with phase 1a of vaccination plan, phase 1b details announced

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Under the current IDPH vaccine shortage order, vaccine providers are required, by law, to only administer vaccines to individuals included in Phase 1a: healthcare personnel and long-term care residents and staff.

“The guidelines from the State for 1b now allow us to plan for the next phase of vaccine while we finish vaccinating 1a,” states Director of CG Public Health, Brian Hanft. “I am inspired to see the amount of excitement from those who wish to be vaccinated, but please understand we cannot control the amount of vaccine allocated to us by IDPH.”

CG Public Health will use the guidance above to plan so we are ready when the entire state moves together to vaccinate Phase 1b. Hanft adds, “our goal of vaccinating as many Cerro Gordo County residents, as quickly as vaccine supply allows, remains the same and as a county we are reaching benchmarks. About 75% of that Phase 1a population has received their first dose.”

Vaccination waiting lists are NOT available for 1a or 1b, and the public is asked not to call their healthcare providers or CG Public Health requesting to be vaccinated.