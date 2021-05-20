CG Public Health offering free hepatitis C testing

CG Public Health is offering a free testing day for hepatitis C for baby boomers (born from 1945-1965) and those who have a history of injection drug use.

Testing will be held at CG Public Health from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Monday, May 24, and appointments are required.

To schedule an appointment, call 641-421-9300.

A press release from CG Public Health noted that, although the free testing is offered for qualified individuals, "the United States Preventative Task Force recommend a one-time screening for all adults aged 18 to 79 for hepatitis C even if you are not symptomatic."

Hepatitis C is an infection caused by a virus which attacks the liver. It can lead to liver damage, cirrhosis and liver cancer.

"Since many people can live with hepatitis C for decades without symptoms or feeling sick, testing is critical so those who are infected can get treated and cured," the release said.

“Hepatitis C can be treated and cured,” said Sam Severson, RN disease prevention specialist at CG Public Health. “If left undetected or untreated, the damage to the liver can be fatal. We are really hoping that eligible people in our county will take advantage of this testing opportunity.”

