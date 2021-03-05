 Skip to main content
CG Public Health: Next COVID-19 vaccine sign-up period begins Monday, March 8
CG Public Health: Next COVID-19 vaccine sign-up period begins Monday, March 8

CG Public Health new look
Jaci Smith
CG Public Health CodeRED vaccine alert:
 
THIS IS NOT AN APPOINTMENT CONFIRMATION.
 
Sign-up to receive first dose will begin March 8 at 10 a.m. and continue until appointments are full.
 
Eligible individuals include:
Phase 1a
  • Aged 65 years and older

  • First responders
  • PreK-12th grade school staff
  • Early childcare staff & educators
  • Disabled individuals and their direct care staff (screening on site)
Individuals who do not fit these groups SHOULD NOT sign up.
Vaccine available: MODERNA 300 doses, Pfizer 1,170 doses
Clinic dates and time: 3/10/21, 3/12/21, 3/13/21
If you cannot sign up online, dial 641-421-9321.
Covid-19 vaccination info
