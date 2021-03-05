CG Public Health: Next COVID-19 vaccine sign-up period begins Monday, March 8

CG Public Health
CG Public Health CodeRED vaccine alert:
THIS IS NOT AN APPOINTMENT CONFIRMATION.
Sign-up to receive first dose will begin March 8 at 10 a.m. and continue until appointments are full.
Eligible individuals include:
- PreK-12th grade school staff
- Early childcare staff & educators
- Disabled individuals and their direct care staff (screening on site)
Individuals who do not fit these groups SHOULD NOT sign up.
Vaccine available: MODERNA 300 doses, Pfizer 1,170 doses
Clinic dates and time: 3/10/21, 3/12/21, 3/13/21