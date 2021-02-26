 Skip to main content
CG Public Health: Next COVID-19 vaccine sign-up period begins Monday, March 1
CG Public Health: Next COVID-19 vaccine sign-up period begins Monday, March 1

CG Public Health CodeRED vaccine alert:

THIS ALERT DOES NOT SIGN YOU UP FOR A VACCINE APPOINTMENT.

YOU MUST CALL OR SIGN UP ONLINE DURING THE DESIGNATED TIME.

Sign up to receive first dose will begin Monday, March 1 at 10 a.m. until appointments are full.

Anyone 65 years of age or older & healthcare personnel may sign up for an appointment.  Individuals who do not fit these groups SHOULD NOT sign up.

Vaccine available: MODERNA 800 doses, Pfizer 570 doses

Clinic date(s) and time: 3/3/2021 9 a.m. - 3 p.m., 3/5/2021 9 a.m. - 3 p.m.

Sign up: https://cghealth.com/sign-up/

If you cannot sign up online dial 641-421-9321.

