CG Public Health: Next COVID-19 vaccine sign-up period begins Monday, Feb. 22
CG Public Health: Next COVID-19 vaccine sign-up period begins Monday, Feb. 22

CG Public Health new look
Jaci Smith

Mason City – CG Public Health CodeRED vaccine alert:

THIS ALERT DOES NOT SIGN YOU UP FOR A VACCINE APPOINTMENT.

YOU MUST CALL OR SIGN UP ONLINE DURING THE DESIGNATED TIME.

Sign up to receive first dose will begin Monday, Feb 22 at 10 AM until appointments are full.

Anyone 65 years of age or older & healthcare personnel may sign up for an appointment. Individuals who do not fit these groups SHOULD NOT sign up.

Vaccine available: MODERNA 400 doses

Clinic date(s) and time: 2/24/2021 9 a.m. - 3 p.m., 2/26/2021 9 a.m. - 3 p.m.

Sign up: http://cghealth.com/sign-up/

If you cannot sign up online, dial 641-421-9321.

Covid-19 vaccination info
