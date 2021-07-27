CG Public Health is now offering free, at-home COVID-19 testing kits

CG Public Health is now offering a free, at-home option to get tested for COVID-19.
The "non-invasive, self-contained" saliva testing kits contain a shipping box and a return label for users to mail their test kits right to the Iowa State Hygienic Lab.
Once tests are received by the Iowa State Hygienic Lab, they are typically available within a 24-hour period. The individual submitting the test will be notified by email when the kit has been received and again when results are ready.
"They are 100% confidential and can be used to easily obtain an accurate test result via email on a computer or smartphone," a press release from CG Public Health said.
"Of course, the best way to avoid having to test for COVID-19 is through vaccination against the virus that causes the disease. We have three safe and effective vaccines available in the United States," said Karen Crimmings, disease prevention manager at CG Public Health. "We also know that not everyone is eligible for the vaccine and/or may have other reasons they need to be tested. These kits will be extremely helpful for that."
To pick up a test kit, those interested must first call CG Public Health at 641-421-9300.
"If you are currently experiencing symptoms of COVID-19 or believe you have been exposed to COVID-19, you must let us know before picking up your test kit," the release cautioned.
COVID-19 symptoms include fever, chills, cough, shortness of breath or difficulty breathing, fatigue, muscle or body aches, headache, recent loss of taste or smell, sore throat, congestion or runny nose, nausea or vomiting and diarrhea.
For more information, contact CG Public Health at 641-421-9300.
Melanie Mergen is Local News Editor for the Globe Gazette. You can reach her at melanie.mergen@globegazette.com.