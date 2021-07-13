CG Public Health invites nominations for annual workplace wellness awards

Does your workplace prioritize wellness? If so, you can now nominate them for some well-deserved recognition.
In partnership with the Mason City Chamber of Commerce and its Worksite Wellness Committee, CG Public Health has announced the sixth annual Workplace Wellness Award and Recognition program is approaching.
The program recognizes local employers "who engage in and encourage workplace wellness initiatives," a release from CG Public Health said.
Interested businesses have until Aug. 13 to submit an application to be considered, which can be found online at cghealth.com.
Applications will be evaluated by the Worksite Wellness Committee, and the top-scoring businesses will be recognized at the annual Mason City Chamber of Commerce meeting in October alongside additional businesses recognized by CG Public Health.
"Application scoring is based on the strength of the wellness programming, policies and environmental supports the organizations have in place to support employee health and ultimately improve the business," the release said. It outlined six benchmarks used to score the applications, which include management engagement, program infrastructure, data-driven programming, visible actions and evaluation process.
The Workplace Wellness Award levels are as follows:
- Diamond: "The top organization demonstrating an outstanding wellness program."
- Gold: "Organizations with comprehensive wellness programs integrated into their business model."
- Silver: "Organizations with good wellness programs and plans for expansion."
- Bronze: "Organizations with a solid foundation to build their wellness activities."
For more information about the Workplace Wellness Awards and Recognition program, contact the CG Public Health at 641-421-9300 or the Mason City Chamber of Commerce at 641-423-5724.