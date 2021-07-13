CG Public Health invites nominations for annual workplace wellness awards

Does your workplace prioritize wellness? If so, you can now nominate them for some well-deserved recognition.

In partnership with the Mason City Chamber of Commerce and its Worksite Wellness Committee, CG Public Health has announced the sixth annual Workplace Wellness Award and Recognition program is approaching.

The program recognizes local employers "who engage in and encourage workplace wellness initiatives," a release from CG Public Health said.

Interested businesses have until Aug. 13 to submit an application to be considered, which can be found online at cghealth.com.

Applications will be evaluated by the Worksite Wellness Committee, and the top-scoring businesses will be recognized at the annual Mason City Chamber of Commerce meeting in October alongside additional businesses recognized by CG Public Health.