CG Public Health: Increased COVID-19 community spread, especially among young people

A close contact is defined as being within six feet of distance or less with a positive COVID-19 case for 15 minutes or more. The team then makes notification to those individuals to discuss information about their exposure and quarantine instructions.

Persons placed in quarantine due to exposure must stay home for 14 days since their last exposure from the person diagnosed with COVID-19. The quarantine applies regardless of whether they seek testing and it is negative. CG Public Health continues to stress the importance of contact tracing. If you are contacted by CG Public Health, you must follow their quarantine and isolation guidance.

“We make these calls and many times the person on the other end is shocked of their diagnosis or exposure”, says Brian Hanft, Director of Public Health at CG Public Health. “Decreasing the spread of COVID-19 requires community commitment to social distancing and prevention practices. I know that by working together, we can have a positive impact if we follow the guidelines.”