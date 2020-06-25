CG Public Health: Increased COVID-19 community spread, especially among young people

Increased COVID-19 illness continues in Cerro Gordo County, a press release from Cerro Gordo Public Health says.
There are currently 72 lab-confirmed cases in Cerro Gordo County; 44 of them were identified in June.
There’s been a significant spike in illness within the young adult population (18-40 year old), according to the press release. Over half the cases in June have been in this age range.
There is no specific event or location that is connecting the cases, indicating increased community spread.
Health officials would like to remind everyone that COVID-19 is still prevalent in the community and it is imperative that members of the public continue with prevention efforts to help slow the spread of the virus:
- If you are over the age of 65, have underlying preexisting medical conditions, or are pregnant, limit your interactions with others and avoid public settings.
- Stay home if you are not feeling well.
- Wear a cloth facial covering in all public settings.
- Frequently wash your hands with soap and water for at least 20 seconds.
- Cough or sneeze into a tissue or your elbow.
- Avoid touching your mouth, nose, and eyes.
- Limit your face-to-face interactions.
- Avoid large gatherings.
CG Public Health continues to contact all lab-confirmed cases. During this call, public health care workers provide information about taking care of their illness at home along with isolation guidance. In addition, close contacts are identified so exposure notification can be made for these people as well.
A close contact is defined as being within six feet of distance or less with a positive COVID-19 case for 15 minutes or more. The team then makes notification to those individuals to discuss information about their exposure and quarantine instructions.
Persons placed in quarantine due to exposure must stay home for 14 days since their last exposure from the person diagnosed with COVID-19. The quarantine applies regardless of whether they seek testing and it is negative. CG Public Health continues to stress the importance of contact tracing. If you are contacted by CG Public Health, you must follow their quarantine and isolation guidance.
“We make these calls and many times the person on the other end is shocked of their diagnosis or exposure”, says Brian Hanft, Director of Public Health at CG Public Health. “Decreasing the spread of COVID-19 requires community commitment to social distancing and prevention practices. I know that by working together, we can have a positive impact if we follow the guidelines.”
