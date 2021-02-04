CG public health: Friday's COVID-19 vaccines are by appointment only

As CG Public Health continues to vaccinate the community with extremely limited supply, we would like to remind everyone that COVID-19 vaccinations are by appointment only.

If you did not receive a call or a confirmation email from CG Public Health regarding your COVID-19 vaccination for Friday, February 5th, 2021 you DO NOT have an appointment scheduled. Please, do not come to the clinic site if you do not have an appointment scheduled. There is no on-site scheduling available and you will be turned away if you do not have an appointment.

Vaccine doses are limited and were assigned to individuals who scheduled an appointment online or via call in.

Signing up for the CodeRED alert system does not place you on a list to receive vaccine nor does it schedule you an appointment to receive vaccine. The CodeRED alert system is only used to alert people to important vaccine related information.

