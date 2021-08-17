CG Public Health director: Next 6 months to be 'the most difficult that we’ve had to endure'

Near the end of the Cerro Gordo County Board of Supervisors meeting on Tuesday morning, CG Public Health Director Brian Hanft rattled off a litany of focuses his department has as the COVID-19 pandemic moves into a second fall season: planning for school sicknesses, figuring out logistics for a booster shot of vaccine, testing availability and COVID patient numbers trending up at MercyOne North Iowa Medical Center.
"I anticipate this next six months is going to be the most difficult that we’ve had to endure," Hanft told the three supervisors.
Through Friday, Aug. 13, data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention shows that the positive test rate for Cerro Gordo is down to 5.09% while new hospital admissions for COVID are up to 24 (through Saturday) which is an increase of 100% compared to the week prior. During an interview on Friday, MercyOne North Iowa President & CEO Rod Schlader said that 17 out of the 20 patients in the hospital for COVID at that time had not been vaccinated.
Per CDC data, 51.8% of people in the county are fully vaccinated which is up by 0.2% from the week before. The number of people over age 12 who have been vaccinated is at 60.1%. That number goes up to 63.1% for those 18 and over and all the way up to 85.3% for those 65 and older. All of those numbers are up from the previous seven-day stretch. Twice a week, on Wednesdays and Fridays, CG Public Health offers scheduled clinics to receive a COVID-19 vaccination.
Other business
Early in the meeting, Casey Callanan, Tim Latham and Chris Watts voted 3-0 to approve a 12-month liquor license for Avion Azul which is a new Mexican restaurant from co-owner Catarino Martinez that will go into the Mason City Municipal Airport. Previously, Patriot Wings Bar & Grill operated at the Mason City Municipal Airport before closing earlier this year.
The supervisors also heard from County Engineer Brandon Billings that there would soon be a new foreman for Mason City operations and that issues with improper dumping of waste along South Shore Drive in Clear Lake has substantially declined since the end of the month of June.
"We’ve talked to a few landowners and they’ve taken a lot more ownership," he said.
Finally, the members unanimously approved signing a letter stating the county's willingness to enter into negotiations for a new lease agreement with Iowa Public Radio for use of a county tower and equipment building on Kingbird Avenue. According to Steve Schoon, an engineering operations manager for Iowa Public Radio out of Cedar Falls, said that an upgrade in wattage is needed to retain full service for 90.7 FM.
