CG Public Health: COVID-19 vaccine sign-up available soon for seniors, health care providers

Mason City — CodeRED vaccine alert from CG Public Health.

Sign up to receive 1st and 2nd doses begins Mon, Feb 1 at 10 a.m. until appointments are full.

Anyone aged 65 years or older, health care providers, or those in need of their 2nd dose may sign up for an appointment. If you do not fit in these groups, DO NOT sign up at this time.

Vaccine available: MODERNA 200 doses

Clinic date(s): 02/05/2021

Location: 1720 S. Federal Ave, Mason City, IA 50401

Cannot sign up online? Dial 641-421-9321.