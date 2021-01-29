 Skip to main content
CG Public Health: COVID-19 vaccine sign-up available soon for seniors, health care providers
CG Public Health: COVID-19 vaccine sign-up available soon for seniors, health care providers

  Updated
Mason City — CodeRED vaccine alert from CG Public Health.

Sign up to receive 1st and 2nd doses begins Mon, Feb 1 at 10 a.m. until appointments are full.

Anyone aged 65 years or older, health care providers, or those in need of their 2nd dose may sign up for an appointment.  If you do not fit in these groups, DO NOT sign up at this time.

Vaccine available: MODERNA 200 doses

Clinic date(s): 02/05/2021

Location: 1720 S. Federal Ave, Mason City, IA 50401

Sign up: https://cghealth.com/sign-up/

Cannot sign up online? Dial 641-421-9321.

Face masks required.  Social distancing enforced. If you are experiencing symptoms of COVID-19, or have been exposed to someone with COVID-19 in the last 14 days, DO NOT come to the clinic.

CodeRED COVID-19 Vaccine Alert
