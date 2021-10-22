CG Public Health: Booster shot recommendations now available for all three COVID-19 vaccines

CG Public Health is reminding the public that there are now booster shot recommendations for all three COVID-19 vaccines available in the United States.

On Oct. 21, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) endorsed the CDC Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices' (ACIP) recommendation for certain populations to receive booster shots of COVID-19 vaccines.

"The Food and Drug Administration's (FDA) authorization and CDC's recommendation for use are important steps forward as we work to stay ahead of the virus and keep Americans safe," a release from CG Public Health said.

For individuals who received Pfizer-BioNTech or Moderna COVID-19 vaccines, the following groups are eligible to receive a booster shot 6 or more months after completing their initial series: those 65 years and older and adults 18 and older who live in long-term care settings, have underlying medical conditions or live in high-risk settings.

For those who received the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine, booster shots are recommended for those 18 and older who were vaccinated two or more months ago.

"These booster doses are the next step to stay ahead of this virus," says Karen Crimmings, disease prevention manager at CG Public Health. "The best part is, they are widely available from pharmacies, primary care providers, clinics, hospitals, community health centers, you name it. There is nothing stopping you from getting one today."

The CDC's recommendations now also allow for "mix and match dosing" of booster shots.

"While some people may prefer to get a different booster, this will be dependent on the availability of COVID-19 vaccines on hand," the release said. "COVID-19 vaccines and vaccine booster doses are available by appointment at pharmacies, clinics, your primary care provider, hospitals, health centers, and public health departments across the state."

To find a provider and schedule an appointment for a vaccine or booster dose, visit www.vaccinefinder.org.

Melanie Mergen is Local News Editor for the Globe Gazette. You can reach her at melanie.mergen@globegazette.com.

