CG Public Health has announced a $100,000 grant from the de Beaumont Foundation to improve access to childcare in the North Iowa Area.

The Innovative Multi-Sector Partnerships for Community Transformation (IMPACT) in public health program is a 15-month community partnership intended to supplement child care-provider incomes to increase available vacancies in center based and in-home child care.

CG Public Health Population Health Division Manager Kelli Gerdes notes the cooperation between government entities such as hers with private businesses to improve circumstances for North Iowa residents.

"We've got partnerships with NIACC's Early Childhood Program, Child Care Resource and Referral, Mason City Chamber of Commerce, home and center based childcare providers and the Economic Corridor," Gerdes said.

IMPACT began in January of this year and will run through March of 2024. Gerdes says the program is flexible for each community and North Iowa is one of five grant recipients for the initial program. Partners are working on the challenge of childcare access through the lens of public health.

"This grant is really about pushing Public Health out of it's boundaries and into the community to do the most good," Gerdes said.

The plan is developing, with the intention of using the money awarded to develop what Gerdes calls an "investment hub." Details are being worked out, but the intention is to find a way to build a fund to supplement child care wages for child care providers. By increasing wages and enticing more residents to become providers, there will be more available slots for kids who need care.

Colleen Frein, President and CEO of the Mason City Chamber of Commerce is working closely with the project. "The lack of available childcare is something we've been talking about since before the pandemic. In addition to our partnership with CG Public Health, the Chamber has four to five businesses that have already stepped up to commit funds to opening more childcare slots at centers in the area. We're grateful these conversations are being had by the public at large."

Gerdes and the team will hold community focus groups this spring to determine the needs and preferences of providers and families, with the hopes of a fall implementation of the developed plan.

The $100,000 award money will be used for development and marketing of a self-sustaining long-term child care access program here in North Iowa.

Care positions are available in center and home-based childcare centers throughout the area. In a recently announced decision, full-time child care providers will automatically be eligible for child care assistance, no matter their income level.

Frein explains that more open child care slots make a lasting effect on public health by keeping kids safe in center or home-based care and allowing parents the opportunity to contribute to their community through work or volunteer hours.

PHOTOS: 2023 Color the Wind kite festival 20230218_133812 - Copy.jpg 20230218_133826 - Copy.jpg 20230218_133930 - Copy.jpg 20230218_134148 - Copy.jpg 20230218_134207 - Copy.jpg 20230218_134327.jpg 20230218_134343.jpg 20230218_134407.jpg 20230218_134727.jpg 20230218_134728.jpg 20230218_134816.jpg 20230218_134841.jpg 20230218_135440.jpg 20230218_135523.jpg 20230218_135841.jpg 20230218_135848.jpg 20230218_140011.jpg 20230218_140455.jpg 20230218_140624.jpg 20230218_140645.jpg 20230218_142524.jpg 20230218_142954.jpg Kite 1.jpg Kite 2.jpg Kite 3.jpg