CG Conservation reviewing easement for carbon pipeline to run underneath trail

Carbon capture pipelines are headed to North Iowa in droves, and have led to some sticky situations in the county.

The Cerro Gordo County Conservation Board are reviewing an easement to allow a carbon capture pipeline to run underneath its Prairie Land Trail.

In question is Summit Carbon's Midwest Carbon Express underground pipeline, which is projected to run 27.38 miles in Cerro Gordo County and 2,000 miles in total.

By redirecting it underground, the carbon dioxide can safely be stored while not harming the atmosphere. While safely capturing carbon dioxide would have a positive environmental impact, the project itself has left some concerned.

Those concerns are held partly by the Cerro Gordo Conservation Board, who are reviewing an easement to allow for the pipeline to run underneath the Prairie Land Trail.

The concerns of the board are twofold according to Cerro Gordo Conservation Board Executive Director Mike Webb.

The first concern is that the chunk of trail the pipeline would pass through, located between 210th Street and 220th Street in the Mount Vernon Township, is complete. The conservation board wants to know if Summit Carbon would be required to tear up the entire section of trail to install the pipeline.

"That part of the trail is done, so they were hoping they were going to bore under it," Webb said. "They're just wanting to see if that's a feasible option."

The second major holdup from the board is over the general safety of the pipeline.

"It's so new that we're just trying to figure out more information about it before making a decision," Webb said.

These points of concern were addressed in the board's most recent meeting on Tuesday, Jan. 18. During the meeting the board opted to table the easement agreement for a later date and wait for Summit Carbon to address these concerns, according to Webb.

Webb said he is unsure when the board will revisit the easement agreement, as it is in part dependent on when Summit Carbon addresses the concerns raised by the board.

Webb was unable to detail the specifics of the proposed easement.

Summit Carbon did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

