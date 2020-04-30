Cerro Gordo's daily COVID-19 update:

Friday, May 1
Data Snapshot
- 7,885 total lab confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Iowa (04/29/2020).
- 14 total lab confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Cerro Gordo (04/29/2020).
- Age Ranges of Lab Confirmed Cases:
- (18-40) = 2 cases
- (41-60) = 6 cases
- (61-80) = 6 cases
- 170 deaths in Iowa
- 0 deaths in Cerro Gordo
- 1,457 COVID-19 tests administered at the mobile testing unit (04/29/2020).
A status report of monitoring and testing of COVID-19 in Iowa provided by Iowa Department of Public Health can be found at https://coronavirus.iowa.gov/#CurrentStatus. For Cerro Gordo County data, visit https://cghealth.com/?page_id=3754.
Reopening guidance for religious gatherings
This week, Gov. Reynolds is allowing spirit and religious gatherings to hold services effective today. If places of worship decide to host services, they must implement reasonable accommodations to ensure social distancing standards. Weddings and funerals are not covered under this. To ensure worship can occur safely, we are outlining the following recommendations and guidelines.
- Consider how the six-foot separation rule will be managed
- Limit communal offerings
- Consider other methods of communion
- Do not provide an offering of peace to congregational members,
- Do not host social gatherings after service.
- Stress to those who are in the higher risk categories (older than 60 years of age or older, people with underlying health conditions, pregnant women, etc.) do not attend worship services.
- People who are ill – any illness should stay home.
- Organize and arrange places of worship to meet these guidelines
All the items above apply to all the newly reopened portions of our community. If you are questioning how you will execute this, please call CG Public Health for assistance. Sincerely consider if your place of worship can apply the statewide mass gathering guidelines above. If you cannot, we suggest carrying out events/worship virtually until you can. For the full detailed guidance released by IDPH, please visit https://idph.iowa.gov/Portals/1/userfiles/61/covid19/Guidance%20-%20Religious%20Facilities%20and%20Places%20of%20Worship.pdf.
Know how to get tested for COVID-19
Recently, we have received some questions regarding north Iowa’s testing access/capacity and how to get tested. Currently, MercyOne North Iowa has administered 1,457 tests since March 24th. On average, roughly 40 tests are provided each day. 791 tests have been administered for residents of Cerro Gordo.
Cerro Gordo County specific data is updated and available to the public at coronavirus.iowa.gov and cghealth.com. There is no shortage of testing kits. With that said, it is important to know how to get tested if you have recently been exposure or are exhibiting the following symptoms below:
- Chills
- Repeated shaking with chills
- Muscle pain
- Headache
- Loss of taste or smell
- Cough
- Fever (100.4 or greater)
- Shortness of breath
We suggest completing the Coronavirus Self-Checker (www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/symptoms-testing/symptoms.html) or the Test Iowa assessment (testiowa.com) to help you make decisions about seeking appropriate medical care. If you are not feeling well, call your provider or the MercyOne Family Health Line at 641-428-7777 to undergo an initial phone screening. They will provide instructions for testing if deemed necessary per the Iowa Department of Public Health (IDPH) guidelines. If you do get tested, expect testing results within 3-5 days due to the high-volume of tests being completed in Iowa. Regardless if you get tested or not, you should stay home until you are fever/symptom free for 3 days (72 hours) or at least seven days have past since your symptoms first appeared. Staying home when you are sick is vital to limiting the spread of COVID-19. View the self-isolation guidelines at https://cghealth.com/?topic=coronavirus.
Maps for Mason City restaurants, businesses and their status
Citizens can find out the status of their favorite restaurants and businesses through maps of Mason City establishments. The restaurant map will be an updated version of the current map, providing location and information to reflect options for dine-in, carryout, curbside pick-up and/or delivery. The retail/business map provides location and information to reflect which businesses are open for walk-in traffic as well as those who continue to offer alternative shopping options. The maps will provide up-to-date information of the restaurants and businesses and how they are conducting business during the COVID-19 pandemic. This information will be updated regularly as the status changes. Check back periodically as the information on the maps may change. View the restaurant and retail spreadsheets at https://www.masoncity.net/newsview.aspx?nid=9907.
Salvation Army Family Store reopens
The Salvation Army Family Store is among the businesses that opened on Friday. They are excited to serve our community again yet recognize some individuals may have some hesitancy towards shopping. Please know their staff is prioritizing the shopper’s safety and will be following the reopening guidance provided by IDPH. They will be cleaning the store and wiping down surfaces frequently. A hand sanitizer station will be set up for staff and shoppers. In addition to this, staff will be supplied with cloth face masks. Shoppers are being asked to maintain the 6-foot distance while shopping to protect not only yourself, but those around you.
Has the COVID-19 pandemic left you in need? Here are some resources that may be of use.
Hawkeye Harvest Food Bank will re-open from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. on April 6.
YSS Francis Lauer will be available via telehealth for behavioral health services and medication management during the COVID-19 pandemic.
You can now donate to the United Way of North Central Iowa's COVID-19 Disaster Relief Fund.
I've been watching various Facebook groups and there's a common theme here in North Iowa: People need help and others are stepping up.
DES MOINES -- If you're stuck at home self-isolating, caring for a family member or otherwise laid off due to coronavirus -- and you aren't ab…
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.