Cerro Gordo's daily COVID-19 update:

Know how to get tested for COVID-19

Cerro Gordo County specific data is updated and available to the public at coronavirus.iowa.gov and cghealth.com . There is no shortage of testing kits. With that said, it is important to know how to get tested if you have recently been exposure or are exhibiting the following symptoms below:

We suggest completing the Coronavirus Self-Checker (www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/symptoms-testing/symptoms.html) or the Test Iowa assessment (testiowa.com) to help you make decisions about seeking appropriate medical care. If you are not feeling well, call your provider or the MercyOne Family Health Line at 641-428-7777 to undergo an initial phone screening. They will provide instructions for testing if deemed necessary per the Iowa Department of Public Health (IDPH) guidelines. If you do get tested, expect testing results within 3-5 days due to the high-volume of tests being completed in Iowa. Regardless if you get tested or not, you should stay home until you are fever/symptom free for 3 days (72 hours) or at least seven days have past since your symptoms first appeared. Staying home when you are sick is vital to limiting the spread of COVID-19. View the self-isolation guidelines at https://cghealth.com/?topic=coronavirus.