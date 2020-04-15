Cerro Gordo's daily COVID-19 update: small business grant applications due Friday, visit parks and trails safely

Wednesday, April 15
Data Snapshot
• 1,995 total lab confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Iowa (04/14/2020).
- 14 total lab confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Cerro Gordo (04/14/2020).
- Age Ranges of Lab Confirmed Cases:
- (18-40) = 2 cases
- (41-60) = 6 cases
- (61-80) = 6 cases
• 53 deaths in Iowa
- 0 deaths in Cerro Gordo
• 929 COVID-19 tests administered at the mobile testing unit (04/14/2020).
A status report of monitoring and testing of COVID-19 in Iowa provided by IDPH can be found at https://coronavirus.iowa.gov/#CurrentStatus. For Cerro Gordo County data, visit https://cghealth.com/?page_id=3754.
Visiting Parks and Trails Safely During a Pandemic
Staying physically active is one of the best ways to keep your mind and body healthy. Here in Cerro Gordo, we have many trails and parks for residents to visit. During this pandemic, the days are stressful, so it is understandable that people want to go outside to get some fresh air. The JIC has some tips on how you can protect yourself and others from COVID-19 if you decide to not stay home and spend time outside this spring. Whether you’re taking a walk around Clear Lake or Big Blue, or even biking at Lime Creek, it is important to:
• Avoid close contact with others.
• Stay 6 feet from other people.
• Avoid objects that cannot be sanitized such as picnic tables and park benches.
• Do NOT arrange a meeting up with others.
• Carry hand sanitizer with you in case you need to clean your hands.
• Avoid busy areas.
• Plan ahead of time, as all public bathrooms are closed.
Remember that playgrounds and campgrounds are closed until April 30th. Also, if your favorite park is crowded, try coming back at a different time of day or explore one of the county’s other parks. We have over 50 public parks in our county to choose from. For more information on outdoor safety for COVID-19, visit cghealth.com.
Due Friday: North Iowa Corridor Small Business Recovery & Continuity Grant Pre-Applications
Pre-applications for the Small Business Recovery & Continuity Fund for companies located in Cerro Gordo County are due by 6pm Friday, April 17th. Full program details and pre-application are at www.northiowacorridor.com/recoveryfund. Businesses that have experienced business disruption and revenue losses will be eligible for grants up to $5,000 to help ensure business continuity. This assistance will provide businesses with immediate, short-term cash flow that can be deployed for a variety of uses, including working capital, inventory, lease/mortgage payments, etc.
Pre-applications will be checked to ensure eligibility, and the full application will be sent to qualifying businesses within 2 business days of receiving the pre-application. Full applications are due by 5pm April 24. The goal of the program is to assist as many eligible businesses in maintaining operations or reopening after the pandemic to limit the local economic impact as much as possible. Applicants will need to provide standard business ownership information that the review committee will use to identify how to best distribute funds to provide immediate assistance to businesses experiencing the most impact and pressing needs.
North Iowa Band Festival Cancelled for the First Time Since World War II
The Chamber of Commerce announced today the cancellation of the 2020 North Iowa Band Festival, scheduled for May 21-25, 2020. The Chamber of Commerce board of directors voted this morning to cancel the festival and all related activities due to public health concerns posed by the COVID-19 pandemic. The North Iowa Band Festival Committee met Friday and sent its recommendation to the Chamber board. This year would’ve marked the 82nd celebration.
All aspects of the festival have been cancelled, including:
• Parade and High School Marching Band Competition
• Main stage entertainment and other performances
• Carnival
• Marketplace
• Stu Nevermann Memorial Run
• Band Festival Royalty
For more information on the North Iowa Band Festival, please visit https://www.masoncityia.com/ or call (641) 423-5724.
Has the COVID-19 pandemic left you in need? Here are some resources that may be of use.
Hawkeye Harvest Food Bank will re-open from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. on April 6.
YSS Francis Lauer will be available via telehealth for behavioral health services and medication management during the COVID-19 pandemic.
You can now donate to the United Way of North Central Iowa's COVID-19 Disaster Relief Fund.
