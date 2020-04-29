Cerro Gordo's daily COVID-19 update: Public survey, JIC asks for patience through reopening process

As May 1 approaches, some businesses have been allowed to open. We would like to remind the public that just because a business or organization can open, does not mean they necessarily should. By opening certain portions of our community, it increases the risk of exposure if you visit these locations. If you go to the gym, restaurants, farmer’s markets, or to retail stores, you increase your risk for exposure. You control your level of exposure. We are asking the public to remain patient with businesses and organizations as they consider what is best for themselves, their staff and you. Please keep in mind that the businesses that chose to open must follow specific guidelines to keep everyone safe. If you have general complaints or concerns, please voice them by calling the Statewide Hot Line at 2-1-1. They will direct your complaint to the appropriate entity to address your concern.