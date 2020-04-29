Cerro Gordo's daily COVID-19 update: Public survey, JIC asks for patience through reopening process

Wednesday, April 29
Data Snapshot
- 6,843 total lab confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Iowa (04/28/2020).
- 14 total lab confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Cerro Gordo (04/28/2020).
- Age Ranges of Lab Confirmed Cases:
- (18-40) = 2 cases
- (41-60) = 6 cases
- (61-80) = 6 cases
- 148 deaths in Iowa
- 0 deaths in Cerro Gordo
- 1,340 COVID-19 tests administered at the mobile testing unit (04/28/2020).
A status report of monitoring and testing of COVID-19 in Iowa provided by Iowa Department of Public Health can be found at https://coronavirus.iowa.gov/#CurrentStatus. For Cerro Gordo County data, visit https://cghealth.com/?page_id=3754.
Joint Information Center Urges the Public to Remain Patient Through Reopening Process
As May 1 approaches, some businesses have been allowed to open. We would like to remind the public that just because a business or organization can open, does not mean they necessarily should. By opening certain portions of our community, it increases the risk of exposure if you visit these locations. If you go to the gym, restaurants, farmer’s markets, or to retail stores, you increase your risk for exposure. You control your level of exposure. We are asking the public to remain patient with businesses and organizations as they consider what is best for themselves, their staff and you. Please keep in mind that the businesses that chose to open must follow specific guidelines to keep everyone safe. If you have general complaints or concerns, please voice them by calling the Statewide Hot Line at 2-1-1. They will direct your complaint to the appropriate entity to address your concern.
With that said, we have received various questions regarding the reopening of the City of Mason City and the City of Clear Lake offices like City Hall, etc. Each city in Cerro Gordo County is assessing the current practices they can implement to open safely to the public. Updates will be provided as soon as possible. Until then, call ahead if you have questions or need a service.
Currently, the Mason City library staff is also working on plans for opening on a limited basis and planning online programming for the summer. Right now, the library offers many valuable materials and services through the website, www.mcpl.org. You can do research, download e-books, audiobooks, magazines, T.V. shows and music. Call the library at 641-421-3668 or visit the library website for more information. Follow the library on Facebook for updates on services.
MercyOne North Iowa Anxious to Resume Services
MercyOne North Iowa is planning to restart some services as soon as possible, but they need to comply with the Governor’s requirements, specifically keeping enough beds available for a potential influx of COVID-19 positive patients. The safety of patients and colleagues is MercyOne North Iowa’s top priority, but they are anxious to resume services. They will continue using virtual visit technology as possible, but will determine the best location for patients who need to be seen. Due to the changing situation, rescheduling appointments may occur. The clinics will contact you as necessary. When we increase in-person services, MercyOne North Iowa will require all visitors to wear cloth masks in all MercyOne locations. Please plan to wear a mask when entering the facilities.
Join the President of MercyOne North Iowa, Rod Schlader, for further remarks on the restarting of services today at the Weekly COVID-19 Press Conference on CG Public Health’s Facebook Page at 3:30 pm.
North Iowa Community Action Organization Asking Public to Take Survey to Assess Needs
Within the CARES Act, funds are allocated to North Iowa Community Action Organization (NICAO) Community Service Block Grant to assist individuals and families in need in response to COVID 19. To be able to best serve individuals in our community, they have put together a short survey. The purpose of this survey is to establish a baseline for needs to better inform you of available services and supplies as they become available. Please take a couple of minutes to take the NICAO Client Services Survey by going to https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/PQNJD2L.
Has the COVID-19 pandemic left you in need? Here are some resources that may be of use.
